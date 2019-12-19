The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Resources
Henrietta "Aunt Pix" Crane

Henrietta "Aunt Pix" Crane Obituary
SPARTA - Henrietta "Aunt Pix" Crane, 95, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in the Pelletown section of Wantage to the late Douglas and Henrietta (Sutton) Vandermark, Mrs. Crane had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was a member of the Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 86 in Newton.
Mrs. Crane was employed as a housekeeper for Knoll Heights in Sparta for 25 years before her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond J. Crane, in 1969 and all of her brothers and sisters. Mrs. Crane is survived by her son, Alden "Bo" Crane, of Honesdale, Pa.; her daughters, Martha L. Morris, of Newton, and Mary Ann Osborne and her husband, Chris, of Greentown, Pa.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Legion Post 86, 20 Yates Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
