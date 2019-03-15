BYRAM -- Henry A. Rafferty of the Lake Lackawanna section of Byram, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old. Henry was born March 10, 1931, in New York City to the late William and the Jane (Leonard) Rafferty. Mr. Rafferty was a longshoreman with ILA Local 1 and ILA 824 for many years before retiring. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was member of the American Legion Post 278 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2347. He coached football at Pope John XXIII Regional High School and was an active member of the Byram Township Senior Citizens. Henry loved watching college basketball and his New York Rangers and had great stories of the "old" Madison Square Garden. He enjoyed his time coaching local sports and often reminisced about his many players and his time spent on the "West Side." Henry was a Notre Dame sports fan and an active parishioner of St. Michael's R.C. Church, but most importantly, Henry loved spending time with his cherished family. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia A (Fasanella); his devoted sons, Bill Rafferty and his spouse, Marylou, Frank Rafferty and his wife, Patty, Daniel Rafferty and his wife, Jill, and Raymond Rafferty and his wife, Jill. Additional survivors include his cherished grandchildren, Michael Rafferty and his spouse, Kayla Anne, Matthew Rafferty, Caitlin Rafferty, Billy Rafferty, Nicholas Rafferty, Kelsey Rafferty, Danny Rafferty, Kristen Rafferty, Kelly Rafferty, Nicole Rafferty, Megan Rafferty and Erin Rafferty; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his sisters, Jane, Annie, Agnes and Margaret. Henry's Life Celebration will include a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Michael's R.C. Church, 4 Church St., Netcong. Henry will be laid to rest at the Good Shepherd R.C. Cemetery in Green. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing. For memorial donations please consider the Church of St. Francis of Assisi at www.stfrancisnyc.org/giving/ or the Byram Township Fire department, P.O. Box 361, Andover, NJ 07821. For further information and to share a fond memory of Henry, please visit www.leberlakeside.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2019