VERNON - Henry George Verbeke, age 67, of Vernon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Born in Paterson to the late Joseph and Annie (Verkade) Verbeke, Henry resided in West Milford for most of his life, before settling in Vernon around 2010. Henry was a truck driver for the Local 560 out of Union City. Henry was known for being down to earth, and an awesome person who could talk to anyone about anything. He was also a very proud father and loving PopPop.
Predeceased by his parents, Henry is survived by his sister, Alice Selneck, of Matamoras, Pa.; brother, John Verbeke, of Louisville, Ky.; his partner of 43 years, Joann Lozoski Verbeke; daughter, Danielle and husband, Robert Clayton, of Vernon; son, Joseph and his wife, Katie Verbeke, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Sisco, Lillian Clayton, and Emily Verbeke.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
