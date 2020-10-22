Henry J. DiStefano
Ormond Beach, FL - Henry J. DiStefano, 93, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away at home on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Henry was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Jennie (Mirabito) DiStefano. He was a proud Navy Veteran who served during World War II. Henry received his Bachelor's Degree in Art, prior to his retirement he work as a Commercial Artist; he was an active member in Branchville Rotary, Branchville Businessmen and Hunterdon Museum of Art. He was also a part of Frankford Township Planning Board and served a term as Mayor of Frankford Township.
The beloved husband of the late Kathryn DiStefano, Henry is survived by his three children: Janet DiStefano-Greenhaugh and her husband John, Donna DiStefano and her husband Mark Newton, and his son Henri DiStefano as well as his grandchildren Josh, John, and Catherine. Henry was a talented artist, sculptor, gardener, opera lover, and the kindest of gentlemen. He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, NJ 07826. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, 209 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826. Entombment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Newton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be offered online at www.woodfuneralhome.net