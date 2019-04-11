MCAFEE - Henry J. "Hank" Sanders, 79, passed away Friday April 5, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Fredon. Hank was born on Jan. 12, 1940, in Vernon to Douglas and Mildred (Talmadge) Sanders.

Hank was self employed and operated Henry Sanders Paving for 42 years. He retired 16 years ago and at that time Hank Sanders Inc. was created. His legacy and name will live on. His son and niece, Henry Jr. and Christine Sanders Hills continue with dedicated and loyal staff strive to uphold his standards. Hank was a charter member, life member, exempt member and assistant chief of the McAfee Fire Department. He enjoyed traveling, he enjoyed the company on fishing trips. Mostly he enjoyed working. He was an avid gardener and he loved to work around his home.

His daughter, Diana Sanders predeceased him. Hank is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bertha (Martin) Sanders; his son, Henry J. Sanders Jr. and his wife, Kim; his three grandchildren, James Sanders and his fiancé, Brooke Taylor, Julie Sanders and Erin Sanders; his two great-grandsons, Hunter and Austin; his brother, Douglas Sanders; and his many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court), and afterward will gather at the McAfee Fire Department on Rt. 94, McAfee.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Karen Anne Quinlan 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019