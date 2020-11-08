Henry "Skip" Smith III

Bath - Henry "Skip" Smith III, 60, of Bath passed away on Oct. 24th at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Skip was born in Newton to Henry and Sandra Smith on May 13th 1960. He was the eldest of 3 siblings. He grew up in Johnsonburg, and attended North Warren Regional High School

He moved to Bath with his companion Ginny Hughes in 1985, Where he ran a fence and landscape business.

He leaves behind his Mother Sandra Smith, Sister Wendy Rinehart and her husband Tad, Brother Rick Smith, his companion of 38 years Ginny Hughes, and two nephews Thomas and Gregory Rinehart and many cousins.

Skip was preceded by his Father Henry jr.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Skips name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.



