NEWTON - Henry "Hank" Trogani, 77, of Newton, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Manila, Philippines, Hank lived in Irvington before moving to Newton in 1966. He was a graduate of Irvington High School, then proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from May 3, 1961, to April 30, 1965. He was a mail carrier for the United States Post Office in Newton before his retirement in 2006. Following his retirement, he worked part time at the Newton Country Club. A member and active volunteer at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, Hank was also a member of Newton Memorial Post 5360 VFW.

The son of the late Juan and Dorothy (Lowe) Trogani, Hank was predeceased by three siblings, Juan, Alfred and Dorothy. He is survived by three children, Heather Rozynski and husband, Joseph III, of Sparta, Holly DeStefano and husband, Don, of Stillwater, and Henry Trogani Jr., and wife, Kira, of Hackettstown; as well as nine grandchildren, Joseph, Lukas, Ava, Danielle, Juliana, Vanessa, Gianna, Rocco and Peyton. He is also survived by four brothers, Martin, Lawrence, Stanley and Joseph, and one sister, Florence.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St., Newton, followed by a 4 p.m. Memorial Service, also at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home,

63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 25, 2019