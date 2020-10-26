Herbert James Wilson
Hampton Twp. - Herbert James Wilson, 91, of Hampton Township, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Herbert was born in Montague, NJ on November 22, 1928, to the late Hugh and Estella (Bell) Wilson. He spent his youth living at the historic Bell House on Old Mine Road in Sandyston. He was a member of the Class of 1945 at Newton High School. Herbert was an Army Veteran who proudly served during the Korean Conflict. Upon marrying, he lived in Lafayette on Beaver Run Road. In 1965, he moved his family to a home in Hampton Township where he had resided for the past 55 years. Before his retirement in 2008, he enjoyed a 64-year career in Insurance/Risk Management. He was employed at Selective Insurance and later at Franklin Mutual Insurance - both located in Branchville. He continued his career at Bowers, Schumann & Welch, an insurance agency in Washington, NJ. Herbert was an active member of the Sparta Lions Club and the Kittatinny Lions Club. He was involved in various athletic organizations and was inducted into the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame. Herbert rooted for the Kittatinny High School Cougars, regularly attending wrestling matches and also supporting his sons and grandsons at baseball, soccer, and lacrosse games. He was a dedicated, long-time fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball Team.
Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ann Marie (Franek) Wilson, and his children, Robert J. Wilson, Lisa Ann Wilson, Christopher H. Wilson, and Herbert P. Wilson and his spouse Kathleen; as well as his five grandchildren, Ryan Wilson, Zachary Scott, Andrew Wilson, Patrick Scott, and Daniel Wilson. Along with his parents, Herbert was predeceased by his brother, Ross Wilson, and his sister, Leona Klein.
Arrangements are under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. A private memorial service is planned.
It is the wish of the family that memorial donations may be made in Herbert's name to: Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
