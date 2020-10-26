1/1
Herbert James Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert James Wilson
Hampton Twp. - Herbert James Wilson, 91, of Hampton Township, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Herbert was born in Montague, NJ on November 22, 1928, to the late Hugh and Estella (Bell) Wilson. He spent his youth living at the historic Bell House on Old Mine Road in Sandyston. He was a member of the Class of 1945 at Newton High School. Herbert was an Army Veteran who proudly served during the Korean Conflict. Upon marrying, he lived in Lafayette on Beaver Run Road. In 1965, he moved his family to a home in Hampton Township where he had resided for the past 55 years. Before his retirement in 2008, he enjoyed a 64-year career in Insurance/Risk Management. He was employed at Selective Insurance and later at Franklin Mutual Insurance - both located in Branchville. He continued his career at Bowers, Schumann & Welch, an insurance agency in Washington, NJ. Herbert was an active member of the Sparta Lions Club and the Kittatinny Lions Club. He was involved in various athletic organizations and was inducted into the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame. Herbert rooted for the Kittatinny High School Cougars, regularly attending wrestling matches and also supporting his sons and grandsons at baseball, soccer, and lacrosse games. He was a dedicated, long-time fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball Team.
Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ann Marie (Franek) Wilson, and his children, Robert J. Wilson, Lisa Ann Wilson, Christopher H. Wilson, and Herbert P. Wilson and his spouse Kathleen; as well as his five grandchildren, Ryan Wilson, Zachary Scott, Andrew Wilson, Patrick Scott, and Daniel Wilson. Along with his parents, Herbert was predeceased by his brother, Ross Wilson, and his sister, Leona Klein.
Arrangements are under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. A private memorial service is planned.
It is the wish of the family that memorial donations may be made in Herbert's name to: Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved