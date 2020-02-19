|
HOPATCONG - Herman M. Ference, 60, of the Borough of Hopatcong, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Born and raised in Phillipsburg, Herman was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School and attended Trenton State College. He had been a resident of Hopatcong Borough since 1995.
A former dispatcher for Phillipsburg Police Department, as well as a former dispatcher for Warren County 911, Herman was also a former head dispatcher for the County College of Morris Security Department. He was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Sparta, as well as member of the Phillipsburg Emergency Squad for over 34 years.
He enjoyed old movies, science fiction, Star Trek, and had been interested in Egg Arts since he was eight years old.
The son of the late Michael and Wilhelmina (Nykamp) Ference, Herman was also predeceased by his siblings, Thomas Ference, John Ference, and Eleanor Testa. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Emily (Johnson) Ference.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the church. Interment will be held in Sparta Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Phillipsburg Emergency Squad, PO Box 215, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 19, 2020