WANTAGE - Herman R. Clouse, 91, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Herman was born May 11, 1928, in Hamburg, to William and Ida (Dixon) Clouse. Herman was a resident of Vernon and Sussex before moving to Wantage in 1986.

Herman was a sheet metal worker for Branchville Sheet Metal Company for many years. He was a former chief of the Sussex Police Department and a former volunteer for the Sussex Fire Department.

Herman was predeceased by his wife, Diana (Skillman) Clouse, and his three brothers, Carl, Lloyd and Donald Clouse. Herman is survived by a daughter, Pamela Rome and her husband, Marty, of Wantage; a son, Dale Clouse and his wife, Susan, of Dallas, Pa.; a grandchild, Andrew Clouse; his two brothers, Linn Clouse and his wife, Marge, of Branchville, and Alan Clouse, of Raleigh, N.C.; and a sister, Mildred Myers, of Bainbridge, N.Y.

Relatives and friends will be received from 4-6:15 p.m. Friday, July 19, with Sussex Firemen's services at 6:15 p.m., followed by services conducted by Pastor Wade Abbott at 6:30 p.m., at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

Memorial gift donations to Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated.