NYACK, N.Y. - Homer Wanamaker, son of Roy Wanamaker and Ida Garrabrant, passed away in his sleep surrounded by his family on June 1, 2019, at Nyack Hospital at the age of 86.

He was born Aug. 22, 1932, at Nyack Hospital. He graduated from Nyack High School in 1950, where he met the love of his life, Barbara "Bobbie" Magai, whom he married in 1952. Homer's dream was to follow in his father's footsteps and become a police officer. He achieved that dream when he was hired by the Town of Orangetown Police Department on Feb. 1, 1955. He rose through the ranks, achieving the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, detective lieutenant, captain, and ultimately becoming the chief of police in 1992, where he served honorably until his retirement on Jan. 31, 1997. During his time with the police department, Homer received his associate's degree in criminal justice from Rockland Community College. He also attended the 97th Session of the FBI National Academy. He remained active in the Rockland County Police Chiefs Association, where he held numerous positions on the executive board. He was a past member of The

Mid-Hudson Chiefs of Police Association, International Association of the Chiefs of Police, Rockland County Policemen's and Patrolmen's Association, The Orangetown Patrolman's Association, and the FBI National Academy Association.

Homer believed in helping people, and his actions always spoke larger than his words. He followed a family tradition and joined Empire H & L Co. #1 Upper Nyack, N.Y., in 1950 and was a life member until 2019. He served as a fire commissioner with the Nyack Fire District. He was a member of the Nyack Rotary, served on the vestry at Grace Episcopal Church, and was a member of the Fraternal Brotherhood of Masons. Homer dedicated his life to his community and faith. Amongst his peers, and the people who came in contact with him, he was considered an incredibly honorable and fair person. He has touched the hearts of many.

What gave Homer the most joy was his family. Along with his wife of 67 years, Barbara, he is survived by children, Homer E. (Debbie), Steven (Lia), Jeffrey (Laura), and Mark (Eileen). He is grandfather to Garrett, Steven Jr. (Rachel), Blaire (Dave), Michael, Bryant, Homer Jr., Andrew, Cara, Kyle, Alison, Liam, Ryan, and Holly; and great-grandfather to Louisa "Lulu".

Visiting hours are 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Hannemann Funeral Home, 88 S. Broadway, Nyack, N.Y. 10960. 845-358-0573. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Grace Episcopal Church, First Avenue, Nyack, N.Y. 10960. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, N.Y. 10960.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Hospice 11 Stokum Lane, New City, NY 10956 or Grace Episcopal Church, 130 First Ave., Nyack, NY 10960. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 4, 2019