MANCHESTER - Hope Jane Wellhausen was born in Teaneck, Aug. 13, 1926. She entered into eternal rest on Aug. 26, 2019, at the age of 93.
A longtime resident of New Jersey, she graduated New Jersey State Teacher's College School of Nursing in 1948. While residing in Montague, she was one of the founders of the Montague Historic Society.
Hope worked as a registered nurse until her retirement to Hobe Sound, Fla., with her husband, Charles, in 1985. It was there that she became an avid golfer. Hope was a devoted member of Saint James Catholic Church.
In 1998, she and her husband moved to Wedgefield Plantation in South Carolina, and then to The Oaks in Orangeberg, S.C. After the passing of her husband, Chuck, in 2016, Hope moved back to New Jersey to be close to family. She resided at The Pines at Whiting Senior Community.
Hope is survived by her brother, William Skala, his wife, Patty, and many adoring nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Oct. 14,, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Lakehurst.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019