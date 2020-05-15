|
|
WHARTON - Howard M. Gooblar, 72, of Wharton, formerly of Sparta, died at home, surrounded by family, on May 12, 2020.
A beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and psychologist, Howard was born in 1947 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the second child of Anne and Len Gooblar. His childhood was happy, and in 1970 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda. After time in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Dallas; Fresno; and West Windsor, they settled in Sparta, where they raised three children, Aron, David, and Jonathan.
He was a great father, and took deep and obvious pleasure from being a father. He took special joy from the happiest moments of his children's lives: When Aron married Brooke, when David married Katarina, when Jon married Myra, and when each of his grandchildren - Alice, Joel, and Louise - was born.
He attended the University of Waterloo and Southern Methodist University before getting his PhD from the California School of Professional Psychology. He worked as a psychologist at Newton Hospital before opening a private clinical practice in Sparta in 1984. For 36 years, he helped individuals, couples, and families at his office on Upper Lake. He specialized in helping people become better parents.
He loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his parents, his siblings, his daughters-in-law, his friends, his dogs, and his cars. He loved his job, his office, talking about parenting, talking to children, playing with children, and making a fool of himself. He loved cooking and thinking about cooking and talking about cooking, going out for breakfast, eating lunch alone in a restaurant with a book, finding a hole-in-the-wall and talking to the waitress or the owner.
He loved music of all kinds. He loved dancing at weddings and bar mitzvahs. He loved old movies. He loved black coffee, getting up early, going fishing, a drink before dinner. He loved sailing. He loved traveling - cities, especially. He loved being a Jew.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Aron and Brooke, of Maplewood, David and Katarina, of Iowa City, and Jonathan and Myra, of San Francisco; his grandchildren, Alice, Joel, and Louise; his sister, Barbara, of Toronto; and his brother, Michael, of Salt Spring Island, B.C; and his mother, Anne, of Hamilton, Ontario. He leaves a legacy of wonder, curiosity, laughter, love, and the exuberant enjoyment of life.
Donations in Howard's name can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/howardgooblar. Arrangements were by J L Apter Memorial Chapels of Newton. 973-383-3333.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 15, 2020