Howard M. Reed, Jr.

Howard Reed, Jr., 80, Raytown, Missouri passed away on June 24, 2020. He was born in New Jersey and spent most of his life in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He served in the US Army from 1961-1964. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Olive (Harford) Reed and his first wife Myrna Bath Reed. He was a salesman and employed by Datom Products in Pennsylvania for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. He then moved to Tennessee with his present wife Betty until 2005 when they moved to Missouri to be closer to family. Survivors include wife Betty (Green) Reed, stepson Robert Kuehl and wife Bobbie, and four grandchildren Chase and Camryn Kuehl, and Spencer and Adam Ashby, a great-grandson Kannon Ashby. He also leaves two sisters Mary Ann Nemshak and husband Joseph of Michigan and Nancy Bath and husband James of Virginia, and nieces and nephews. He was a loving and caring husband, "Dad" and "Grandpa" and will be missed by all. A celebration of Howard's life will take place at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Heartland Cremation, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Missouri 64133. A visitation will begin at 2:30 prior to the service. Interment will take place at The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date. (Arr. Heartland Cremation 816-313-1677)



