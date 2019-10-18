Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ
Howard W. Drake III Obituary
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Howard W. Drake III, 64, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home.
Born in Marysville, Calif., Howard grew up in Newton then lived in Andover Township for seven years before moving to East Stroudsburg 33 years ago.
He was a 1973 graduate of Newton High School and a 1978 graduate of Kean College in Union where he received a degree in education. Later on, he graduated with a master's degree in administration from Kean College.
Howard was the principal at Pleasant Valley Middle School in Brodheadsville, Pa., for 22 years before his retirement in 2013. He had previously been an industrial arts teacher and supervisor at Roxbury High School for 13 years where he was also the head wrestling coach, as well as the football and softball coach. Howard was a member of the East Stroudsburg Methodist Church.
The son of the late Howard W. Drake, Jr. and Carolyn E. (Martin) Drake, Howard is survived by his wife of 44 years, Adele J. Drake; his children, Traci A. Hoffman and husband, Brian, of Slatington, Pa., Bradley H. Drake and wife, Deya, of Jersey City, and Jeffrey W. Drake and wife, Lindsay, of Allentown, Pa.; and his grandchildren, Matthew, Rachael, Nora, Sophie and Gwendolen. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Drake, of Columbia, S.C., and his sister, Terri Goarcke, of Bangor, Pa.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Howard W. Drake III Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3500, Jersey City, NJ 07303. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
