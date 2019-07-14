RENO, Nev. - Ida "Edith" (Paganetti) Cole passed away peacefully at Renown Hospital, in Reno, Nevada, on June 1, 2019, at the age of 105.

Ida was born in Summit, N.J., March 6, 1914, the daughter of Italian immigrants. She spent her early childhood in Libbia di Bedonia, Italy, returning to the U.S. in 1926, where she went to school and worked in her father's confectionery shop in Sussex, N.J. After graduating from Sussex High School in 1935 she worked locally as a secretary before meeting and marrying George P. Cole of North Bergen, N.J. They enjoyed 56 years together before George's passing in 1997. Ida and George, with two children in tow, moved frequently as George pursued his career as an engineer. Following George's retirement in 1977, they eventually settled in Aberdeen, N.C., before moving to Poulsbo/Bremerton, Wash., in 1993 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She immensely enjoyed their retirement years. Ida and George were avid golfers and competitive bridge players. She also enjoyed long walks.

Ida is survived by her two children, George Jr. (Tricia), of Reno, Nev., and Victoria Zieser (John), of Pflugerville, TX; six grandchildren; 14 great- and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Paganetti and Maria Zaneboni; her stepmother, Adalgisa Zaneboni; her sisters, Helen (Zazzi), and Mafalda (Brophy/Clark); her brother, John; her husband, George; one grandchild, Jennifer Zieser; and virtually everyone else of her generation.

Ida will be inurned with her husband, George, in Antonio-Adalgisa Paganetti's gravesite following a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin, N.J. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St. Franklin, N.J.

She will be missed.