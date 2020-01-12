Home

Ignazia "Ceil" Cerbo

Ignazia "Ceil" Cerbo Obituary
PARSIPPANY - Ignazia "Ceil" Cerbo, co-owner of Cerbo's Garden Center, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was 86.
She was pre-deceased by her late husband, Anthony "Tony," who passed away on Nov. 8, 2003.
Survivors include her sons: Anthony III and his wife, Sandra, and Joseph R. and his wife, Stacey; her daughters: Cynthia Cooper and her husband, Patrick, and Judith Ann McMahon and her husband, Arthur; her brother; her sister; her 12 grandchildren; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, (973) 887-3235.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
