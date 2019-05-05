HACKETTSTOWN -- Ike Hamming, 90, died after a brief illness at Paragon Village, Hackettstown, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born Feb. 23, 1929, to Peter and Renje Hamming in the Enumatil Province of Groningen, Holland, Ike grew up with six siblings. The Hammings were dairy farmers, going back generations, and that's what Ike loved to do throughout his lifetime. Ike's devotion to God and taking care of His creation was his heart. He was a teen during the German occupation of Holland during World War II and would tell you that the best day of his life was celebrating the end of that war in his home country, on May 5, 1945. In 1953, Ike married his sweetheart, Janet, and together they made the decision to trust in the Lord and leave the Netherlands, crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a ship called the "Maasdam" to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. With $150 each, they settled in Strathroy, Canada, where Ike became the manager of the Middlesex County Farm. In 1956, Ike and Janet moved their growing family to the United States, in Sussex. After renting various dairy farms in Wantage, they settled and purchased their very own in 1969. He lived in Wantage until November 2018, when he and Janet moved to Hackettstown. Ike was a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, serving as an elder and in other capacities throughout the years. He also championed Christian education and served on the board of the Sussex Christian School. Known for his kindness, patience and generosity, it was almost impossible to get through a conversation with him that didn't make you smile or laugh. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Ike was predeceased by his son, Ray Hamming (2010); a sister, Grace Mulder; and brothers, Peter Hamming and Nick Hamming. Beloved husband of Janet Hamming (nee de Jong) of Paragon Village. Devoted father of Peter Hamming and his wife, Linda, of Martinsburg, Pa.; Margaret Hoag and her husband, Michael, of Jefferson City, Tenn.; Bruce Hamming and his wife, Mary, of Wantage; and Renee Henderson, of Hardyston. Dear brother of Henry Hamming, of the Netherlands, John Hamming, of Sarasota, Fla., and Sylvia Horinga, of Zeeland, Mich. Cherished by 11 grandchildren: Missy, Bruce Peter, Lisa, Kristen, Mark, Nick, Katelyn, Anie, Ryan, Ashley and Kristina; and four great-grandchildren: Alina, Levi, Logan and Suzanna. The family will receive their friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. Burial at Clove Cemetery in Wantage will be private. A memorial service celebrating Ike's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Memorial gifts to the Sussex Christian School (51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461) would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019