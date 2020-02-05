|
|
NEWTON - Ila May Vendola, 91, of Newton, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in Newton, Ila was raised in Andover and had been a longtime resident of Sussex County. She was an active member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Milford. Ila enjoyed knitting, sewing and gardening.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Sliker) Riddle, Ila was also predeceased by her husband, Dominic in 2012; as well as her sisters, Sovenia Vendola and Edna LaBar. She is survived by her son, Joseph Vendola and wife, Diane; her daughter, Melissa Brucato and Russell Baldwin; and her grandchildren, Erik Vendola and wife, Stephanie, Kimberly Vendola, and Amy Vendola and her fiancé, Patrick Byrne.
Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 5, 2020