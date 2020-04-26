|
|
HACKETTSTOWN - Irena P. (nee Price) Hackett, a longtime resident of Hackettstown, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Sparta Nov. 24, 1930, to Lewis and Myrtle (nee Pulis) Price.
Irena was the beloved wife of the late Lester Hackett; devoted mother of George Hackett and his wife, Mary Ellen, and Clara Moore and her husband, Robert; dear sister of Shirley G. Henry, the late Anna MaGill, the late Joseph Price, the late Carl Price and the late Ruth Mowad; grandmother of Luann Majcher, Lori Slominski, Patricia Pollick, Kerry Moore, David Hackett, Cathleen Brewster and Suzanne Paul; great-grandmother of Andrew Majcher, Ellen Law, Molly Bescher, Sarah Mango, Kyle Pollick, Tyler Pollick, Nicholas Moore, Amanda Moore, Eric Brewster, Clinton Brewster, Nolan Brewster, Morgan Paul, Jackson Paul and Andrew Paul; and great-great-grandmother of Jaxon Law, Gunnar Law and Julia Majcher.
Mrs. Hackett was a schoolteacher for 25 years, serving for many years in the Livingston school system. She went on to work with Trans World Radio for five years in the finance department. She became the office manager for the Maslow & Jeffrey Construction Company for 15 years. Irena then retired and spent many years with her cherished family and extended family. She also had time to become more involved in her church and other activities.
Worship and fellowship were important to Irena for many years as an active member of the Hackettstown Baptist Church. She was also a member of the National Education Association, the New Jersey Education Association and the Retired Education Association. Irena was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 30 years with Pearl Chapter #78, Atlas Chapter #99 and Melchior Chapter #131.
A private graveside service will be held in Musconetcong Valley Cemetery, Hampton. A memorial service for Irena will be held at a date and location to be announced. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Ron Mowad Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2800 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083. To leave condolence messages and share memories of Irena, please visit: www.mowadfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Irena's memory to the New Jersey Eastern Star Home, 111 Finderne Avenue, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 (www.njeasternstarhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020