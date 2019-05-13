Home

Irene Boeren Obituary
VERNON - Irene Boeren, 82, of Highland Lakes, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Milford Manor in West Milford.
Born in New York City to the late Henry and Grace (Nicholson) Kahrs, Irene lived in Highland Lakes all of her life. Irene had worked as an elementary school teacher in Vernon for many years. Active in her community, Irene was a member of the Highland Lakes Red Hatters, Vernon Women's Club and Our Lady of Fatima Choir, a past fleet captain of the Highland Lakes Women's Sailing Club, and president and a founding member of the Highland Lakes Ladies' Auxiliary.
Predeceased by her husband, John M., and son, Michael Boeren, Irene is survived by her loving children, Robert Boeren and wife, Gretchen, of Roanoke, Va., Brian Boeren, of Hamburg, and Renee Gonder and husband, Lee, of Mechanicsburg, Pa. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Irene will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Highland Lakes. Burial will follow in the Warwick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Highland Lakes Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 13, 2019
