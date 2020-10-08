Irene C. Nieradka
Irene C. Nieradka slipped peacefully from this life in her beloved home of 63 years in Lake Mohawk, Sparta, NJ on September 27, 2020.
Irene was born in Wallington, NJ on September 28, 1926 to Caroline and Joseph Trawinski and an elder sibling to brothers Joe and Bob. She attended St. Nicholas grade school in Passaic, NJ and graduated with honors from St. Mary's High School in Rutherford, NJ.
She then moved on to employment at Dumont Laboratories until her marriage to Edwin Nieradka on May 27, 1950. That led to Irene becoming a stay at home mom to her three sons, Tom, Bob and Ed. After the boys were finally out of the house, Irene went back to work. She worked first at Arthur D Crane Co., Picatinny Arsenal and lastly Coldwell Banker where she stayed willfully employed until her retirement at 84 years old.
Irene was a loving wife and the best mom a son could ask for. She was a wonderful "mom-in-law," grandma, Gigi and spirited companion to all of her family. There was no better friend to all those who knew her. She loved a lot and was loved a lot and there isn't one who knew her with whom she hadn't shared a laugh, and yet, there was always a little time left to cheer for her NY Yankees, Giants and Coach K's Duke Blue Devils.
Yet, Irene wasn't without opinion and was stubbornly independent all the way to the end. She lived alone in her Lake Mohawk home for 22 years after she lost her husband Ed, the love of her life. She still maintained a wonderful outlook about life and could laugh about anything, good or bad. She loved to laugh and everyone loved to laugh with her and that is what everyone will miss the most.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.
An interment will be taking place at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date.
The amount of attendees will depend on Arlington's guidelines. For information about burials please visit the cemetery's website https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/#!/
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Irene's memory to COVO (Central Oregon Veterans Outreach) 61510 South Highway 97, Suite 100 Bend, OR 97702 Attn: David Nieradka.