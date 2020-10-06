Irene Eleanor Finan-Mitchell

East Brunswick - Irene Eleanor Finan-Mitchell, 89, passed away on Friday, October 2 at The Elms of Cranbury. Born in 1930 in Barre, MA. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Finan and Grace Sheehan. Irene graduated from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Irene lived in Madison, WI and then Morgantown, WV before moving to Sussex, NJ in 1964 to the Rutgers University Dairy Research Station and Facilities now known as Lusscroft Farms.

Irene received a Masters Degree in Education from William Paterson College. After moving to East Brunswick in 1970, she worked as a teacher in East Brunswick at Bowne-Munro Elementary School and also taught at St. Peter's School, New Brunswick and then retired as an Officer from the Middlesex County Probation Department.

Irene was a very accomplished professional woman. She had supervisory duties at the Probation Department as well as the Probation Volunteer Unit. While in that position she trained volunteers to teach basic reading and later expanded the program to teach probationers to take the NJ State General Equivalency Diploma exam. In 1989 the Literacy Enrichment Program was recognized as the recipient of the Merritt Award from the Council for Periodical Distributors Association and sponsored by Family Circle Magazine. She was the co-founder of the Discovery Project run in conjunction with Middlesex County College. This program connected college students studying criminal justice with probationers.

Irene was an active parishioner attending St. Bartholomew Catholic Church since 1970. She taught religious instruction for over 25 years and was a member of the Lazarus Group.

Irene was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ralph G. Mitchell and her brother, Thomas M. Finan. She is survived by her son, Kevin Mitchell and wife, Maureen Mitchell; daughter Mary Ellen Mitchell; son, Charlie Mitchell and wife Cheryl Mitchell and daughter Grace Mitchell-Allen, husband Dave Allen and sister Barbara Finan. Grandchildren: Kyle, Maggie and Katie Allen; Ryan, Eric and Steven Mitchell, wife Shannon Mitchell; Tim and Joe Mitchell. Irene also had many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, from 5-8PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 9 at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury South River Road, Jamesburg, NJ

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited seating at Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lusscroft Farms. Heritage & Ag. Assoc./Lusscroft Farm, P.O. Box 7191, Sussex, NJ 07461



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store