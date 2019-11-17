|
LAFAYETTE - Irene M. Duvoisin, of Lafayette, passed away at her longtime home on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the age of 79.
Irene was born in Franklin on Sept. 22, 1940, to the late John and Emma Blake; she was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. Irene was a graduate of Franklin High School. Her first job was working at the Gingerbread Castle in Hamburg and then as a secretary for two years at Picatinny Arsenal.
Irene worked at High Point Regional High School for a short period, she then took a secretarial position at Lafayette Township School where she worked until retirement. While working for Lafayette Township School, Irene wore many hats; she stood in as the school nurse, librarian, and occasionally ran the entire school when there weren't any administrators.
Irene was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 60 years, Raymond C. Duvoisin; a loving mother to her daughter, Tara Tanis Little, of Sussex; and an equally amazing grandmother to her three grandchildren, Logan Blake Tanis, of Lafayette, Raven Chandler Little, of Randolph, and Keaton Gabriel Little, of Middletown, N.Y.
Irene thoroughly enjoyed being home with her family, her dogs, and her pet chickens. She was an excellent cook and an exceptional baker. The world will truly be a lot less bright without her presence.
Memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019