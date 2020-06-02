NEWTON - Iris Brandes, 88, of Newton, passed away at Newton Medical Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born in Weehawken to the late Herbert and Alberta (Eickmeyer) Brandes, Iris worked as a steno clerk for Hudson United in Union City for 24 years before retiring in 1978. In 1979, she moved from Union City to Lafayette, where she lived for 18 years, before moving to Newton in May of 1997.
Private graveside services were held at Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Born in Weehawken to the late Herbert and Alberta (Eickmeyer) Brandes, Iris worked as a steno clerk for Hudson United in Union City for 24 years before retiring in 1978. In 1979, she moved from Union City to Lafayette, where she lived for 18 years, before moving to Newton in May of 1997.
Private graveside services were held at Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.