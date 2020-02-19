|
|
MONTAGUE - Ivan B. Kachlik, 74, of Montague, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Dover. The son of the late Vincenc and Irena (Trtuzkova) Kachlik, he was born Nov. 15, 1945, in Czechoslovakia.
Survivors include companion, Margaret Rhinesmith; three daughters, Bronislava Feckova, Miluska Lewis (Joseph Lewis), and Ivanka Plistilova (Dominic Zukoski); ex-wife, Miluse Kachlik; four grandchildren, Peter, Lucy, Alexia and Skylar; and several great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to (www.cancer.org) or Father John's Animal House (www.fatherjohns.org). Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 19, 2020