Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Christ Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Henry Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Henry Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Henry Rodriguez Obituary
NEWTON - J. Henry Rodriguez, 76, of Newton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home.
Born and raised in New York City, J. Henry lived in Newton for 21 years. He was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving during the Vietnam Era.
A graduate of New York Institute of Technology, he was an engineer with Verizon Communications, in their Eastern Region, from 1979 until his retirement in 2002. He had also worked at Macy's and had a great fondness for working at both Verizon and Macy's.
He was a dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church in Newton and was a Universal Life minister who performed wedding ceremonies.
The son of the late Jose Enrique and Esther Rodriguez, J. Henry was a loving husband to Alan Rosolen, to whom he had been married for 35 years. He is also survived by his sister, Esther Morales, of Tobyhanna, Pa.; his brother, Ralph Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas; and his beloved nieces and nephews: Denise, James, Jasmine, Jessica, Xiomara, Milani and Liam.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Newton at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J. Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -