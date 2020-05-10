|
|
NEWTON - J. Henry Rodriguez, 76, of Newton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home.
Born and raised in New York City, J. Henry lived in Newton for 21 years. He was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving during the Vietnam Era.
A graduate of New York Institute of Technology, he was an engineer with Verizon Communications, in their Eastern Region, from 1979 until his retirement in 2002. He had also worked at Macy's and had a great fondness for working at both Verizon and Macy's.
He was a dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church in Newton and was a Universal Life minister who performed wedding ceremonies.
The son of the late Jose Enrique and Esther Rodriguez, J. Henry was a loving husband to Alan Rosolen, to whom he had been married for 35 years. He is also survived by his sister, Esther Morales, of Tobyhanna, Pa.; his brother, Ralph Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Texas; and his beloved nieces and nephews: Denise, James, Jasmine, Jessica, Xiomara, Milani and Liam.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Newton at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020