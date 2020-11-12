1/
Jack Buckley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Buckley
Pompton Plains - John Andrew "Jack" Buckley died on November 1, 2020, in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Born June 5, 1932, to Franklin Lester and Sarah Sophia (Schaaf) Buckley in East Paterson (Elmwood Park), New Jersey, Mr. Buckley was 88. A resident of Lake Mohawk, Sparta, New Jersey, for almost 50 years, Mr. Buckley moved to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains in 2014.
Mr. Buckley was a veteran serving in the United States Army 1951-1952, stationed on Eniwetok Atoll in the South Pacific. Following a 30-year career with the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company, Mr. Buckley took early retirement at age 50. In partnership with his cousin, he owned commercial property in Sparta, including Sparta Launderette, and was a member of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jack is survived by his wife Helen S. Buckley, stepson Douglas Griesel and his wife Kathy, and grandson Connor, all of New Jersey. He is also survived by his son Jack Buckley, granddaughters Santina (Buckley) Davis and her husband Buck Lee Davis, and Breanne (Buckley) Holzbaugh and her husband Joe Holzbaugh, great-grandson Hayden Davis, and great-granddaughters Taylor Davis and triplets Chloe, Emily, and Lindsey Holzbaugh, all of California. He is also survived by his daughter Susan (Buckley) Withrow and her husband Robert Withrow of California and grandsons Andrew Withrow and wife Francisca Chichester Withrow of Connecticut and Buckley Robert Withrow of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Elizabeth (Enberg) Buckley.
The family held a private memorial gathering at Lake Mohawk, the place Jack loved the best. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved