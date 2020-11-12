Jack Buckley
Pompton Plains - John Andrew "Jack" Buckley died on November 1, 2020, in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Born June 5, 1932, to Franklin Lester and Sarah Sophia (Schaaf) Buckley in East Paterson (Elmwood Park), New Jersey, Mr. Buckley was 88. A resident of Lake Mohawk, Sparta, New Jersey, for almost 50 years, Mr. Buckley moved to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains in 2014.
Mr. Buckley was a veteran serving in the United States Army 1951-1952, stationed on Eniwetok Atoll in the South Pacific. Following a 30-year career with the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company, Mr. Buckley took early retirement at age 50. In partnership with his cousin, he owned commercial property in Sparta, including Sparta Launderette, and was a member of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jack is survived by his wife Helen S. Buckley, stepson Douglas Griesel and his wife Kathy, and grandson Connor, all of New Jersey. He is also survived by his son Jack Buckley, granddaughters Santina (Buckley) Davis and her husband Buck Lee Davis, and Breanne (Buckley) Holzbaugh and her husband Joe Holzbaugh, great-grandson Hayden Davis, and great-granddaughters Taylor Davis and triplets Chloe, Emily, and Lindsey Holzbaugh, all of California. He is also survived by his daughter Susan (Buckley) Withrow and her husband Robert Withrow of California and grandsons Andrew Withrow and wife Francisca Chichester Withrow of Connecticut and Buckley Robert Withrow of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Elizabeth (Enberg) Buckley.
The family held a private memorial gathering at Lake Mohawk, the place Jack loved the best. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
, or the charity of the donor's choice
