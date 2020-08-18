1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" McCune
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline "Jackie" McCune
Bedminster - Jacqueline "Jackie" McCune, 94, of Bedminster passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Jersey City on February 8, 1926, a daughter of the late Frederick and May Sullivan Reimer. She grew up in Jersey City and had lived in North Arlington before moving to Martinsville in 1984. Jackie moved to Sandyston Township in 1991 and lived there 12 years moving to Bedminster 7 years ago.
She was a 1945 graduate of Dickinson High School in Jersey City.
Jackie worked as a clerk with Home Insurance Company in New York City for 5 years retiring in 1952.
She was a member of the Rosary Society of Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville, a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sandyston Township, a member of the Montague Garden Club, and a member of MARCH - an historical society in Montague.
Jackie loved gardening, sewing, knitting, quilting and making special desserts.
She was predeceased by two husbands; Raymond Papp, who died December 20, 1978, and by Robert McCune, who died in 2009. She is also predeceased by a grandson, Devin Papp, who died February 27, 2003; and by a sister, Eileen Baecht.
Mrs. McCune is survived by six children, Robert Papp and Allan Papp both of Bridgewater, Timothy Papp of Denville, Kathleen Papp of Newport, RI, Barry Papp of Long Branch and Thomas Papp of Somerville; three step-children, Karen, Deborah and Robert; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston, NJ on Wednesday, August 19 at 11:00am. A visitation will be held at the church Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am. Interment will follow the mass at Hainesville Cemetery, Sandyston. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston, NJ 07826 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-0766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved