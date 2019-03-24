|
|
WANTAGE -- Jacqueline Susan Oratowski, 66, of Wantage, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Paterson, Jackie lived in Newton for most of her life before moving to Wantage five years ago. She was a former manager at Nice and Neat Laundry in Newton. The daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Benner) Bubendorf, Jackie was also predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Oratowski, and her sister, Beverly Bubendorf. She is survived by four siblings, Elaine Nemeth, of Matamoras, Pa., Linda Bubendorf, of Matamoras, Pa., Debra Worden, of Wantage, and Richard Bubendorf and his wife, Nancy, of Franklin. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019