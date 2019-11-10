The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica R.C. Church,
33 Unionville Avenue,
Sussex, NJ
View Map
James A. McGaughran Obituary
WANTAGE - James A. McGaughran, age 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn to his adoptive parents, the late Joseph and Anna (Cusick) Coffey, Mr. McGaughran served in the United States Army during World War II.
He lived in Jackson, where he owned and operated Jackson Physical Therapy with his wife, Maureen, for 35 years. Mr. McGaughran was a founding member and vice president of the former New Jersey Physical Therapy Society and a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex.
After his retirement, he lived in Florida, Kentucky and Maryland before moving to the Sussex-Wantage area to be near his youngest son and his family.
Mr. McGaughran was predeceased by his wife, Maureen McGaughran, on Jan. 27, 2019 and his brother, Francis McGaughran, in 2014. He is survived by his three sons, James and his wife, Barbara, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Frank and his wife, Mary Ruth, of Neptune, and Peter and his wife, Lauri, of Wantage; and her two grandchildren, Ian and Cara.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Inurnment to follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta with military honors. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James McGaughran's memory to St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
