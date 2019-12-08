Home

HUDSON, Fla. - James B. Gibbs III, 83, a longtime resident of Lake Tamarack in Stockholm, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Jim was employed as an advertising director at American Cyanamid and was an active member of Wallkill Valley Golf Club for many years.
Jim is survived by his cherished wife Daphne, daughters Deanna Pagano and Colleen Gibbs, and grandchildren Olivia and Zane Pagano. Donations in his memory may be made to michaeljfox.org to support Parkinson's research.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
