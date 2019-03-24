NEWTON -- James "Jim" D. Finan, 61, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hackettstown Medical Center. Born in Kearny, he lived in Belleville and Kearny before moving to Newton 23 years ago. He worked as a sales representative for Venco Sales Inc. in Huntington, N.Y., for the past 11 years. Earlier, he worked as a sales representative for Ridgewood Corp. in Newburgh, N.Y. He was a member of the National Association of Oil & Energy Service Professionals in New Jersey. Jim was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Newton. He was the beloved husband of Cindy (McNamara); the devoted father of Breanne and James; and the dear brother of Patty Carona, MaryBeth Simone, Michael Finan and the late Kathy Black and Eileen Hartford. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, on Tuesday, March 26, for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Monday, March 25, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Newton First Aid Squad, 68 Sussex St., Newton, NJ 07860. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019