Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Bourne United Methodist Church
James Douglas Scarl Jr. Obituary
SANDWICH, Mass. - James Douglas Scarl Sr., of Sandwich, Mass., passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Bourne Manor. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Fargey) Scarl for 56 years.
Born in Allentown, Pa., he was a son of the late Douglas and Doris (Vandergrift) Scarl. He was a graduate of Allentown High School in Pennsylvania, Class of 1958. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Scarl was a member of the Bourne Methodist Church. He had worked as a engineering technician for many years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Judith McSherry and her husband, Richard, of Pocono Summit, Pa., Rebecca Rouse and her husband, Shane, of Sagamore Beach, and James Scarl Jr., and his former wife, April, of Massachusetts; and five grandchildren, James III, Justin, Clayton, Ceara and Peter. He was predeceased by two of his children, Marsha, and Thomas Scarl, and brother, Jackson Scarl.
His funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Bourne United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, Sandwich, MA.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
