|
|
DURRELL, Pa. - James "Jim" Frederick Phillips, age 84, of Durrell, Pa., passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born July 22, 1935, in Sparta, N.J., to Frank and Mary Blackford Phillips. He spent most of his younger years in Lafayette and attended Lafayette Elementary School. Jim's father, Frank, passed away when Jim was 10. His mother, Mary, married George Bell and they moved to Newton, N.J. Jim later moved back to Lafayette to live with his Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Alva Phillips to help on the family farm. Jim attended Newton High School for three years and then entered the work force as a truck driver.
Jim is survived by his wife, Grace E. Rude, of 64 years; five children, daughter, Debbie Cobb, of Wyalusing, Pa., son, Doug (Karen) Phillips, of Durrell, Pa., daughter, Donna (Jim) Miller, of Warren Center, Pa., daughter, Doreen Brown, of Durrell, Pa., and son, Eric (Doris) Chaffee, of Camptown, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Irma Castner, of Stillwater, N.J., and Alice Day, of Lititz, Pa., sister-in-law, Janice Phillips, of Newton, N.J.; brothers, Allen (Gigi) Phillips, of Middleville, N.J., and Edward (Joan) Phillips, of Mt. Morris, N.Y.; special cousins, Jane, Joe, and Joanne Phillips, of Lafayette, N.J.; son-in-law, Buddy Cobb and Ron Brown; many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his four-legged dog companion, Luki. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Frank Phillips and George and Mary Bell; Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Alva Phillips; his in-laws, Willis and Bessie Rude; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Judy Rude; sister, Carol Phillips, aged 3; and brother, Melvin Phillips 2019.
Jim was an active member of the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Co.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, Pa. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the church, with Pastor Larry Jennings of the Warren Center Baptist Church and Jim's brother, Ed Phillips, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Warren Center Baptist Church, 79 Coburn Hill Rd, PO Box 106, Warren Center, PA 18851 or to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 7, 2020