LAFAYETTE - James Garland of Lafayette passed away on Jan. 19.
James was born on Dec. 28, 1948, in Paterson, to Basil and Marie (Yodice) Garland. He graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1967 and attended the NY School of Visual Arts.
James worked as the executive director at the Mt. Arlington Library for 25 years. After retirement, James began his second act as a multi-faceted creative artist.
James is survived by brother, Robert, of Verona, and sisters, Kathleen Rouzic of Garfield, Maureen Dilella of Cranbury, Patricia Garland of Southbury, Conn., and Susan Bahr of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. James will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and their families. He had many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.
A reception is being planned to pay a tribute to Jim in the upcoming weeks. Please add contact information in the guestbook if you would like to be notified of the planned event.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Below are links to some of James' music and artwork. In lieu of flowers please take a moment to listen to his music and view his artwork. That would mean more to him than any other gesture.
Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/us/artist/erik-lemon-milk-band/1460290058; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTlYnhXDDQ8x7G8vfnkh7UUixRKUEcFfz;
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Erik+Lemon+Milk+Band&ref=nb_sb_noss;
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6ZNY52i45xJRaPbtVNMybW;
Art Work: https://www.smugmug.com/gallery/n-dvhDGM/.
Additional content will be added over time from his "Vault."
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020