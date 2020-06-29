James H. Frasier

Amherst, MA

(January 31, 1934 –

June 20, 2020)

On June 20, 2020, James H. Frasier passed away at The Arbors at Amherst surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old.

Jim was born in Springfield, MA but grew up in Moorestown, NJ. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Persian Gulf on the USS Greenwich Bay as a Radioman. Later in life he became an avid ham radio operator. His station, K2ANJ, transmitted from antennas that he built in his backyard. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he attended college at Davis & Elkins in W. Virginia and Fairleigh Dickinson in NJ where he completed his bachelor's degree. Jim married Laura, his wife of 61 years, on September 6, 1958, and they moved to Newton, NJ where they raised their children, Debbie and Stephen. He lived in Newton for 56 years and was an active member of the community as a Cub Pack leader, a Big Brother, and a Sunday School teacher at the First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for over 50 years. He was also a longtime member of the Sussex County Oratorio Society.

Jim will be remembered for his mild manner and quirky sense of humor. He loved outdoor activities including running, camping, and hiking. He took his family on many camping trips across the US. He was an avid motorcyclist, commuting daily to Picatinny Arsenal where he worked as an electrical engineer until his retirement in 1994. In his retirement, he backpacked long sections of the Appalachian Trail. He and Laura also enjoyed many trips to foreign destinations with Elder Hostel and Road Scholar programs. In 2019 they relocated to Amherst, MA to be closer to family, and they attended the Wesley United Methodist Church in Hadley.

Jim is survived by his wife Laura, his daughter Debbie and her husband Drew of Martinez CA, his son Stephen and his wife Eliza of Amherst, MA, and grandchildren Erica, Stephanie, Lucy, Oscar, and Brennan. He is also survived by his sister Ruth.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when such gatherings may be held.



