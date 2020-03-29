Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for James McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. "Jim" McDowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. "Jim" McDowell Obituary
SPARTA - On Monday, March 23, James (Jim) J. McDowell of Sparta/Lake Mohawk, passed peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, after a long illness.
Jim spent the majority of his youth growing up in the Freehold area of New Jersey. After high school graduation, Jim found himself serving our country in the U.S. Army as a medic stationed in Germany. After completing his military service, Jim attended William Paterson College, earning a degree in education with a focus on special education. After many years of teaching special education in several New Jersey school districts, Jim retired to pursue his outdoor passions. In addition to teaching, Jim was also a former Sparta Realtor and an antiques and collectibles dealer.
As an avid hiker, Jim had a deep love for the outdoors and hiking. Almost daily, Jim could be found each afternoon in the Sparta Glen, hiking and socializing with local residents. Along with the Sparta Glen, Jim had a special appreciation of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, where often he could be found wading and walking the river at the Walpack Bend. His passion for music was a life-long pursuit, sometimes sharing his experiences at Woodstock or an insightful dissection of song lyric.
Jim will forever be remembered as a compassionate soul who always knew how to infuse some humor and levity into any situation, and always reminded us, "And a River Runs Through it."
Donations in Jim's memory can be made to Father John's Animal Shelter, 50 Father John's Way, Lafayette, NJ 07848.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -