|
|
SPARROWBUSH, N.Y. - James J. Williams Jr., 80, of Sparrowbush, N.Y., passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at Montefiore Hospital Bronx, N.Y.
Jim was born Nov. 12, 1938, to the late James J. Williams Sr. and Theresa Jenny Dannibale Williams. He grew up in Newton, N.J.,and later settled in Sparrowbush with his survived wife, Jeanne Malzahn Williams.
Jim worked as a construction foreman for the Laborers Union in New Jersey, retiring to meticulously tend to his vegetable and flower gardens. His friends and family looked forward to receiving his delicious crops, especially his garlic and sweet pickles. Jim was fascinated with nature and enjoyed watching and feeding the wild birds. He was an avid race car fan and enjoyed his time working on cars with his extended family of friends at the Orange County Speedway in Middletown, N.Y.
Jim is also survived by his children, Tami Williams Westra and son-in-law Jeff Westra, Debbie Williams Nannery and her husband Bill, James J. Williams III and his wife Tina, all of Newton, Michael Towle of Franklin and Michelle Towle of Sparrowbush, N.Y.; his nine beloved grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brothers David and wife Trudy, Robert, and Thomas and his wife Mary Williams; sister Mary Knox; his brother-in-law Vince and sister-in-law Sally Malzahn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was predeceased by his infant sister Joan, sister Ann Williams and grand-dog Mick.
There will be a celebration of his life held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Indian Field Club House, 80 Meadow Pond Road, Hamburg. All family and friends are welcome and encouraged to bring a memory that will help celebrate his life.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019