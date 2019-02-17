VERNON -- James LaCarrubba, 76, of Lake Wallkill, passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. James was born Nov. 18, 1942, in West New York to Charles and Mary (Taormina) LaCarrubba. James was a retired printing supervisor from Beldar Business Forms, Mahwah. He enjoyed shooting, skiing and playing cards. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert. James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol-Lynne (Kubisa); and daughter, Barbara; and son, Charles. He is survived by his sister, Mildred Szwarc; brothers, Charles and wife, Karen, and Dennis and wife, Angela; also his sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Clarice and Dennis Wilkens; his many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephew. Memorial service and lunch will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Elks Lodge, 200 Route 17 North, Paramus. Please email Barbara at [email protected] to let family know if you are attending by April 1. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. For directions and condolences, see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019