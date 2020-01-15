Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Newton, NJ
James Lawrence Smith Obituary
SUSSEX - James Lawrence Smith, 23, of Sussex, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Born in Newton, James was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He was a 2015 graduate of High Point Regional High School and was a junior at Ramapo College, where he was a physics major.
A Friend of Bill W., James loved reading, playing the guitar and was an avid Star Trek fan. He was a young man with many questions; he now has the answers to all of them.
James was predeceased by his biological father, James Joseph Smith, in 2018, and his uncle, Larry and aunt, Kathy Roche. He is survived by his parents, Eric and Regina Hannapple, of Sussex; his sister, Lindsey Hannapple, of Sussex; his half-brother, Devin Trigas, of Alpha, Pa.; two half-sisters, Kathleen and Ashlyn Smith, of Alpha, Pa.; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Kathryn Roche; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Glenda Hannapple and Thomas and Donna Rocco. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Shannon and Peter Lombardo, Christina and David Morrison and Jessica and Michael Roche; as well as his cousins, Peto, Nino, Sophia, Larissa and Finnian.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Sussex County Library System, 21 Stanhope-Sparta Road, Stanhope, NJ 07874. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
