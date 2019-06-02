HOPATCONG -- James M. Frio, 78, of Hopatcong, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Born in New York City, he grew up in the Bronx and had lived most of his life in Sussex and Morris counties. Son of the late Salvatore and Jean (Spinelli) Frio, James served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for the City of New York Department of Sanitation for many years before his retirement. An avid history buff as well as a lifelong New York Yankees fan, James will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Predeceased in life by his wife, Sandra (Katz) in 1987, he was also predeceased by his beloved niece, Gina Lowthert, in 2013. Survivors include his loving daughters, Debbie and her husband, Jim Lee, Dawn and her husband, Joe Quiles; and his granddaughter, Danielle Quiles. Also surviving are his sister, Rosemarie Frio; his nephew-in-law, Robert Lowthert; his great-nieces, Kristina Sodano and Jenna Lowthert; as well as his great-grandniece, Mackenzie Sodano. A celebration of James' life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Colonial Manor in Panther Valley, 1627 Route 517, Hackettstown. Online condolences may be offered at Iliff Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019