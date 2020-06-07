James Michael Campbell Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKFORD - James Michael Campbell Jr., a devoted husband, father and grandfather, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2020 at the age of 61 while at his home in Frankford.
James was born on Nov. 20, 1958, was a family man and for 40 years worked as an Operating Engineer for the Local 825.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Susan Leah Campbell; his daughter, Leah Marie Barraza, and her husband, Rafael Barraza; his son, Kasey James Campbell, and his wife, Stephanie Ann Campbell; and his four grandchildren, whom he adored: Rafael, Veronica, Layla and Amelia.
James is also survived by his mother, Helena Campbell, his brother, Daniel Campbell, and his three sisters: Linda Simpson, Karen Schreck and Jane Montagne. James was predeceased by his father, James Michael Campbell Sr., and two brothers, Steven Campbell and Richard Campbell.
James, known by his family and friends as "Jimmy" or "Campbell", was funny, loud, enjoyed heated debates and was the life of the party everywhere he went. James was a loving husband, incredible father and a dearly loved grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. James enjoyed music and playing guitar with his son, riding motorcycles, mechanics and fixing and building things in his garage. Most of all, James lived to do anything he could to help and love his family. The memories James has built with family and friends will help fill the enormous void his departure has left. He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St., (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff- ruggierofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved