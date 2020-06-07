FRANKFORD - James Michael Campbell Jr., a devoted husband, father and grandfather, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2020 at the age of 61 while at his home in Frankford.
James was born on Nov. 20, 1958, was a family man and for 40 years worked as an Operating Engineer for the Local 825.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Susan Leah Campbell; his daughter, Leah Marie Barraza, and her husband, Rafael Barraza; his son, Kasey James Campbell, and his wife, Stephanie Ann Campbell; and his four grandchildren, whom he adored: Rafael, Veronica, Layla and Amelia.
James is also survived by his mother, Helena Campbell, his brother, Daniel Campbell, and his three sisters: Linda Simpson, Karen Schreck and Jane Montagne. James was predeceased by his father, James Michael Campbell Sr., and two brothers, Steven Campbell and Richard Campbell.
James, known by his family and friends as "Jimmy" or "Campbell", was funny, loud, enjoyed heated debates and was the life of the party everywhere he went. James was a loving husband, incredible father and a dearly loved grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. James enjoyed music and playing guitar with his son, riding motorcycles, mechanics and fixing and building things in his garage. Most of all, James lived to do anything he could to help and love his family. The memories James has built with family and friends will help fill the enormous void his departure has left. He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St., (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff- ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.