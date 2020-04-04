|
HOPE - James Ogden McLain, 84, a resident of Hope for the past 25 years, formerly of Ridgewood and Metuchen, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, while visiting Cape Coral, Fla. He was born March 25, 1935, in Plainfield, to Elizabeth and Will McLain III, now deceased.
Jim was of the Presbyterian faith and was an elder and deacon in Metuchen and Blairstown churches, and captain and president of Metuchen First Aid Squad. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He was a graduate of the University of Maine, Orono and received his MBA from NYU. He was employed by Public Service Electric and Gas of NJ as a district manager customer service for 25 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Carol Sinkinson McLain, of Hope; two loving children, Bonnie Gerrity (Patrick), of West Allenhurst, and Scott McLain (Margaret), of Hardwick. He was pre-deceased by his son, Bill McLain. Also surviving are his sister, Elizabeth Gervasi, of Hope; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and their most beloved dog, ToberMory.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of James Ogden McLain suggested to FPCB Building Fund Elevator Task Force, First Presbyterian Church, 1 Main Street, PO Box 385, Blairstown, NJ 07825. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, Fla., is entrusted with final care.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 4, 2020