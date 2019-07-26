Home

James P. Reddy Obituary
HAMBURG -- James P. Reddy, 34, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Hackensack to James J. and Pamela (Ebeling) Reddy, James grew up in Kinnelon and lived in Highland Lakes before settling in Hamburg with his wife a few years ago.

A self-employed carpenter and general contractor, James was known for his work ethic. He loved his family and always found energy to play with his children, Natalie and Thomas, and help his wife, regardless of how long his day may have been. He had a good sense of humor, managing to bring a smile to those he met. James fully enjoyed life, and what time he had was for his friends and family.

Predeceased by his grandparents, James J. Reddy, George and Muriel Ebeling, Dolores C. Andrews and Charles Mitchell, James is survived by his loving wife, Celeste (McEwan) Reddy; children, Natalie Colette and Thomas William Reddy; mother, Pamela Mitchell and her husband, John, of Kinnelon; father, James J. Reddy and wife, Kathleen Reddy, of Long Valley; sister, Sarah Ann Reddy, of Cave Junction, Ore.; and stepsiblings, Ian Mitchell, of East Rockaway, N.Y., Brendan Mitchell, of Queens, N.Y., John R. Raymond, of Landing, Courtney N. Raymond, of Hackettstown, and Dana M. Raymond, of Long Valley. He is also survived by his grandparents, Catherine C. Reddy, of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Margaret Mitchell, of Long Island; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for James will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home. Burial in the Glenwood Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Natalie and Thomas' education. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 26, 2019
