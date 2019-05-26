HAMPTON -- James R. Ackerman III, 77, of Hampton, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at home in Hampton. Born in Newark, James was raised in Montville. He served his country as a Marine. James loved working with wood, making clocks and furniture. He worked as an electrician for the Local 102 Union in Parsippany for more than 20 years. James was a handyman who liked fishing for cod and blue fish. Even though James was a homebody, he did enjoy attending the local auctions and farmers' markets. Son of the late James Russell Ackerman II and Norma (Ruki) Ackerman, James was predeceased by his brother, Gary Ackerman. He is survived by his wife, June (Maxton) Ackerman, of Hampton; his daughter, Jan Smith, of Hampton; his son, Marc Ackerman and wife, Lori, of Wantage; his sister, Fran Krug, of Ashville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Shane and Reece Smith; and his beloved dogs, Casey and Shane. Memorial donations may be made in James' honor to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette Township, NJ 07848, or the SADS Foundation, 4527 South 2300 East, Suite 104, Salt Lake City, UT 84117. Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 26, 2019