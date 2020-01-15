Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Burrows


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Burrows Obituary
MONTGOMERY, N.Y. - James R. Burrows, age 87 of Montgomery, N.Y., passed away Jan. 12, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, N.Y.
The son of the late James Willis and Marguerite VanOrden Burrows, he was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Paterson, N.J. James was married to the late Edith L. Burrows.
James worked as a truck driver for Texaco Oil Co. in Newburgh, N.Y. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Debra "Debbie" Doe and her husband, Andy, of Essex Junction, Vt., Cheryl Russnak and her husband, Patrick, of Montgomery, N.Y., Sandy Carnes and her husband, Wes, of Preston Park, Pa.; sisters, Ann Clark, of Vernon, N.J., and Peggy Bennett, of Florida; grandchildren, Elliot, Kelsey, James, Taylor, Grace, Will, Whitley and Claire; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, James was predeceased by his sister, Betty Lorenzo.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, N.Y. Services will begin immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in James's memory to . Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -