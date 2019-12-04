|
BLAIRSTOWN - James R. Sikkes, 76, of Blairstown, passed away peacefully Nov. 29, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Paterson and grew up in Prospect Park, prior to moving to Blairstown. He was a long-time resident of Blairstown, where he served for many years on the Planning and Land Use Board for the township right up until he recently passed away. Jim retired from Black Millwork Company, Allendale, where he was employed for almost 50 years as a sales representative. Jim's second home was in Maine, where he loved spending time at camp with friends and family on Sebec Lake.
After retirement, he enjoyed antiquing. Jim and his wife, Pamela, owned and operated Applewood Antiques at the Lafayette Mill Antique Center in Lafayette. Jim also traveled to Aruba every February, where he enjoyed time and friendships with people from not only the United States, but also from countries all around the world.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pamela; his daughter, Dr. Bridget Sikkes, of Eatontown; his son, Steven and his wife, Shanna; and his five grandchildren, Abigail, Molly, Little Bridget, Colton and Travis, of Blairstown. Jim also has an older sister, Doris Troy, of Massachusetts, one nephew, Jamie, and two nieces, Laura and Becky.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Knowlton Presbyterian Church, 3 Knowlton Road, Columbia, NJ 07832. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 4, 2019