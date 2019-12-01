Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Stillwater Cemetery
James W. "Jim" Gummerson Obituary
MATAMORAS, Pa. - James W. "Jim" Gummerson, Sr., 59, of Matamoras, Pa., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at home.
Born in Sussex, N.J., Jim was a longtime Sussex County resident. He was a truck driver for Suburban Propane and a member of numerous volunteer fire departments in the county, most recently Sandyston Township Fire Department. Jim loved to make others laugh and always enjoyed a good party.
Jim was predeceased by his mother, Florence Gummerson, and his father, Fred Keller. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gummerson; his seven children: Jimmy W. Gummerson, Jr., Steven Gummerson and fiancée, Shari, Danielle Gummerson and fiancé, John, Mikey Gummerson, Chelsea Gummerson, Terrisa Gummerson and Desirae Gummerson; his six grandchildren: Devin, Damian, Hailey, Abbey, Maximus and Olivia; his brothers, Brien Gummerson and wife, Sue, and Terry Gummerson; and sisters Kay Gummerson and JoAnn Katzenstein.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 8 p.m. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, in Stillwater Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
