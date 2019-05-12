LAFAYETTE -- Jan. J. Wilgenkamp, 80, of Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Jan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 30, 1938. He lived in Merrick, N.Y., Holbrook, N.Y., Middle Island, N.Y. and Lafayette. Concurrently, he worked weekends as a maitre d' at the Sunrise Village in Bellmore and later at the Bavarian Inn in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. In 1973, he started his second career as proprietor of the Island Squire Restaurant in Middle Island, N.Y. From 1973 to 1991, he created a one-of-a-kind establishment marrying entertainment with fine dining. Each weekend he would put his immense vocal talent on display with the help of his friends in the Perry Lane Orchestra. Many weddings were hosted and many great times were had. Upon the shuttering of the business, he once again returned to performing by heading the National Touring Company production of "Man of La Mancha." Lastly, he returned to his true love: teaching music. From 2000 to 2012, he taught seventh- and eighth-grade music at Kittatinny and Bloomfield regional junior high schools. He directed many New York City bus trips for New Jersey parents and students alike to enjoy the magic of Broadway shows in-person. Every year he would lend his talents to the role of Santa in the school's Christmas concert, a role he loved to play. Upon retiring, he enjoyed golf with his three sons and his pals, Bud Chase and Gerry Huelbig. He enjoyed many trips with his wife, Maureen, to Newport, R.I., a place they both loved. Along with his daughter, Laurie, Jan made a pilgrimage to Holland, his father's birthplace, where they discovered WILGENKAMP Street! He was famous for his daily phone calls to family and friends alike. He very much loved to check in with everyone and very much cherished spending time with the grandchildren, Avery, Zoe, Jasper and Ryan. They filled his heart with love. But mostly, he never got tired of sharing his greatest gift: performing and that beautiful voice. Jan was predeceased by his beloved parents, Jan Wilgenkamp and Madeline DeLavore, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen, and her daughter, Kym Frank and husband, John Pierce, and their children, Zoe and Jasper, as well as her son, Matt Frank, and his daughter, Avery. Jan is also survived by his five children, sons Chris, Steven and Paul and daughters Tracey and Laurie, as well as granddaughters, Victoria and Ryan. In addition, he had a wonderful group of extended cousins, the Sicilian connection, including Diane Illiano Yonkers, of Chicago, Ill., Dick Lavelle, of Los Angeles, Calif., Tony and Louis Gianaola, of Las Vegas, Nev., as well as a Dutch contingent headed by a distant cousin, Marja Wilgenkamp. Visitation will be held form 5-9 p.m., Monday, May 13, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's memory would be greatly appreciated to either of the following organizations: ACC C.U.R.E., 6 West Lake Drive, Montville, NJ 07045, or Kittatinny Regional High School, Att: Betty Scymanski, 77 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019